Police call to make Hyderabad smoking-free by October

Image used for representational purpose.

HYDERABAD: Stating that 45,160 new cases of tuberculosis and lung diseases were reported in 2017, with 30 per cent of them from Hyderabad and Rangareddy, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Monday asked all stakeholders to work towards making Hyderabad a smoking-free zone.

The police commissioner said this at a two-day workshop organised by the Hyderabad city police for capacity-building of police officials under mission smoke-free Hyderabad. The workshop was supported by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Telangana, and the International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease, New Delhi. The aim is to make Hyderabad smoking-free by October.

City to host a conference on lung health

It was announced that for the first time, Hyderabad would take part in the World Lung Conference on Lung Health in its current format, this year. The 50th edition of the conference is to be held from October 30 to November 2. Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that in 2017, as many as 4,10,000 people died from TB in India. Telangana reported 45,160 new cases of TB. 

Directing officials to take measures in implementing the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COPTA), 2003, by registering cases against people smoking in public places, Kumar asked all stakeholders to join hands and work hard under the leadership of the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare to declare the city smoke-free before the commencement of the 50th Union World Conference, as per the provisions of the law.

