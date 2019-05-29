Home Cities Hyderabad

Fish prasadam on June 8 and 9 at Exhibition Grounds

The famed fish prasadam by Bathini brothers would be administered at the Exhibition Grounds, Nampally here on June 8 from 6 pm to 6 pm  the next day.

Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav addresses a press meet on fish prasadam in Hyderabad on Tuesday| Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The famed fish prasadam by Bathini brothers would be administered at the Exhibition Grounds, Nampally here on June 8 from 6 pm to 6 pm the next day. Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav along with Chief Secretary S K Joshi held a coordination meeting with all departments concerned here on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters later, Talasani said that Bathini family has been administering fish prasadam to asthama patients for the last 173 years. As many as three lakh people from across the country would come to the city to take the prasadam.

A control room would be set up at the Exhibition Grounds, and in view of the prevailing heatwave conditions, special arrangements are being made to supply water.  Police should coordinate with other departments to deal with traffic, barricading and fixing CCTV cameras and fire tenders, he said.
GHMC will take care of sanitation, lifting of garbage, setting up of mobile toilets etc, he said. Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board will supply water sachets and also supply water through water tankers. TSRTC will run 150 special buses from the airport, bus stands, railway stations and other places in city.

Fish Prasadam

