HMDA proposes separate lanes at ORR entrance

Published: 29th May 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of severe traffic congestion at the entrance of Outer Ring Road (ORR)  near Gachbowli flyover, Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), a wing of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), has decided to construct dedicated lanes for buses, cabs and autos at ORR entrance at an estimated cost of `3.5 crore.

Presently due to lack of service road from Gachibowli Junction up to Nanakramguda Rotary along the ORR, commuters are using the main ORR carriageway on this stretch thereby making this stretch busy throughout the day leading to fatal accidents.

It has become a daily scene at the ORR entrance where hundreds of people gather on the ORR waiting for cabs, RTC buses and inter-State buses etc. The decision to create extra lane for buses, cabs and autos was taken by the HGCL following a request by Cyberabad Traffic Police to help reduce congestion.

