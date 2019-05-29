Hyderabad startups are of higher quality, says T-Hub CEO

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the startups in cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai are far ahead of the ones in Hyderabad, Ravi Narayan, the CEO of T-Hub, said that the city’s startups are of ‘higher quality’. In a conversation with Express, Narayan said: “The number (of startups) in Hyderabad may not be a lot but their quality is very high. The adoption of technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence and Deep Tech, has also been very good here.”

“The startups are also growing at a fast pace. If you look at the number of startups before T-Hub and compare it with that of today, you will see a stark increase,” he added. Narayan took up the position of CEO in January.

ALSO READ | Hyderabad apprentices earn 132 per cent more than counterparts

He said that the increase was also evident in the number of startups that got selected in the Lab 32 program. “The fact that we received a very good response says that Hyderabad is evolving very quickly.”

He also said that the proposed Blockchain policy, whose draft was released by the State Government a few days ago, would benefit T-Hub. Meanwhile, the CEO also pointed out that there was a lack of proper understanding of blockchain technology.

“Fintech space has adopted the same to some extent; some people are trying it out in logistics. Since we wish to do a lot in the Fintech space and deep tech space, we will be benefiting a lot from the policy.”

Narayan, while lauding the State government for its policies, said that more efforts needed to be undertaken by players in the innovation ecosystem to make most of the facilities. “The State Innovation policy has been progressive to begin with. I don’t think we have fully leveraged the resources it has afforded us.”