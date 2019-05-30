Hyderabad planner suspended for neglecting duty

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An assistant city planner (ACP) with the GHMC was placed under suspension on the orders of principal secretary, MAUD, Arvind Kumar for alleged dereliction of duties. The officer, identified as Subhash, had failed in his duty of removing footpath encroachments near Begumpet Metro station recently.

Subash told the Principal Secretary that he had not noticed the encroachment and Arvind Kumar immediately ordered for his suspension. Kumar also expressed his unhappiness and displeasure over the lack of involvement of certain civic officials in the upkeep of the city. Unauthorised billboards should be removed immediately, he said, and asked the ACPs to take action against illegal encroachments.

Addressing a meeting of zonal commissioners, planning officials and Amos of GHMC here on Wednesday, the principal secretary said that issues relating to sanitation and removal of encroachments should be addressed immediately.