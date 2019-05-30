Home Cities Hyderabad

IIT-Hyderabad launches testbed for low-carbon transport models

Presently, the field testbed system has been deployed at the IIT-H campus, and along a 30-km stretch of NH-65, for analysing key components of traffic management system.

Published: 30th May 2019 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Hyderabad

IIT Hyderabad (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad has launched the ‘M2Smart Project’ testbed to develop low-carbon models for Indian transportation. The testbed will generate a practical ‘handbook’ on low carbon urban transportation for developing countries based on big data of Indian transportation, and create traffic flow models from the data analysis.

Presently, the field testbed system has been deployed at the IIT-H campus, and along a 30-km stretch of NH-65, for analysing key components of traffic management system. These include real-time traffic flow monitoring using cameras, bluetooth and wi-fi sensors, speed detection safety system, conflict warning system using traffic signal lights, and remote environment gas sensing. The traffic monitoring is also being done at Ahmedabad, where IIT-H researchers have established traffic monitoring cameras at one of the major junctions in the city. 

Prof UB Desai, Director of IIT-H, said, “Reducing carbon footprint is the need of the hour. The testbed will enable a better understanding of multi-modal transportation in India, and help provide solutions to reduce the carbon footprint.”As many as 14 professors and 20 research scholars from IIT-H will be working alongside 21 professors and 13 researchers from Japan.

