Not the first time: Niloufer doctor assaults attendant

When no action was taken, attendants staged a protest, demanding an apology.

Published: 30th May 2019 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On Wednesday morning, Niloufer hospital’s attendants protested outside the office of the superintendent, Dr. Murali Krishnan, after a 50-year-old attendant was reportedly physically assaulted by Dr. Rajeshwari, a senior doctor in the department of gynaecology.  

Speaking to Express, a senior nurse, on the condition of anonymity said, “On Friday, the attendant, Chand Bibi, was stopped by a patient outside the hospital by a patient who complained of lower abdominal pain. Chand Bibi rushed the patient to the labour room but the doctors refused to act as her medical history was unknown. When Dr. Rajeshwari got involved and assaulted Chand Bibi.” 

When no action was taken, attendants staged a protest, demanding an apology. Eventually, Chand Bibi went to Dr. Rajeshwari’s room, along with the superintendent and the doctor apologised. Meanwhile, in 2018, according to documents received by Express, a formal complaint by a nurse, Shyamala, accusing the doctor of verbally abusing the former. 

