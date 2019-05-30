‘Threat  has been contained but not rooted out’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gaddapotharam and Kazipally are not the only industrial areas where polluted groundwater has turned into a threat to the surroundings above ground. There are other industrial areas in the city like Jeedimetla, Patancheru and Bollaram, where groundwater has been polluted for decades.

The two industrial areas came to the spotlight after gaining global notoriety for the pollution caused by bulk drug manufacturing companies. Studies linking this with new strains of antibiotic-resistant bacteria and reports of fish-kills from lakes further got its attention from the State government and industry.

However, even the measures being presently put in place at these two industrial areas, are just good enough to contain the polluted groundwater and prevent its seepage, and not so much for improving the groundwater quality. The polluted groundwater from Gaddapotharam can pollute any other place that it is connected to.

When contacted, Dr MJ Nandan of NGRI, pointed out that for improving the groundwater quality, first a 3D image of the groundwater is needed to understand the flow of the water. “Once the polluted groundwater is cleaned to suit industrial standards, industries can start using it to cut down use of water tankers,” he opined.