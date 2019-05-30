Whatever you want, at your doorstep 

Home Cities Hyderabad

Aruna Subhakar was a Btech student when he realised that there is a gap in the market of buying and selling among customers and shopkeepers.

By Express News Service

Aruna Subhakar was a Btech student when he realised that there is a gap in the market of buying and selling among customers and shopkeepers. “I was working on a robotics project and whenever I went into a store to pick up something for it, the shopkeeper would tell me they were out of stock or to try at anotehr store. I figured there had to be a better way to do this,” says Subhakar.

Thus Mapprr, an offline product discovery app was conceived. Founded in 2015 just after Subhakar finished his engineering in GITAM Hyderabad, the startup solved the problem of those seeking specific products offline. With the consumers considering short delivery times and services being techenabled, Mapprr understands the pain points that consumer faces whether shopping offline or online.

The users are not required to drive all the way in the chaos of traffic and pollution to the store and at times end up not finding anything as per his/her needs, which results in frustration and disappointment. There are also instances while shopping online, there is a possibility of non-availability of the products while checking out, which leads to customer dissatisfaction. Thus, finding products one may need, is very difficult; roaming store to store is a disadvantage.

So, users can either order from Web or Mobile Application from Mapprr which currently functions only in Hyderabad but is on its way to make a mark in other metros as well. Subhakar later introduced the 60-minute delivery along with live availability through a mobile app based on the feedback he got from his users. “It turned out that the biggest plus point of online shopping is the fact that it doesn’t require them to step out of the house.

This made it obvious to us to include a delivery system to complement our database of availability,” the 25-year-old-shares. Mapprr delivers groceries, medicines, electronics, beauty care, fitness supplements, pet supplies, and plans to introduce flowers, watches, gifting items, mouth sweetener like paan, etc

