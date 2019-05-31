15th Green Cementech commences in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 15th edition of the two-day long Green Cementech-2019 conference, jointly organised by the Cement Manfucturers Association (CMA) and Confederation of Indian Industry, was inaugurated in Hyderabad on Thursday. During the event, cement manufacturers from around the country claimed that the industry has underwent significant change over the years and is now one of the most environmentally sound industrial sectors in India.

CMA officials claimed that the Indian cement industry is one of the most eco-friendly in the world. K Muralikrishna, CII Godrej Green Building Centre senior counsellor, pointed out that the energy consumption of Indian cement industry has decreased by 32 per cent during the period of 1999 and 2015.

Philip Mathew, Green Cementech-2019 chairman, pointed that there is a further need for the sector to develop its environment-friendly approach by taking up measures like carbon sequestration and carbon capture. He pointed out how there are hundreds of cement manufacturers in China whose 40-50 percentage of energy needs are met through alternate fuels and same must be carried out here. He elaborated on the need for segregation of municipal waste.