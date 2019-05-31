NALSAR University Vice-Chancellor asked to appear before NCBC on June 4

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following resentment expressed by several backward class leaders, including AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan, terming the admission process in NALSAR University of Law as faulty, the National Commission for Backward Classes asked the vice-chancellor of the university to appear before it on June 4.

Member of the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) Achary Tahalloju, in a letter, stated that considering the “seriousness” of the “concerns” raised through representation, the vice-chancellor was asked to appear before the commission with all relevant documents and explain the admission process adopted in the university.

As per arguments and allegations raised, even in the latest submission by Dasoju Sravan, on May 28 it was held that reservation for backward classes was not in line with the several rules.