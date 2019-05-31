Home Cities Hyderabad

NALSAR University Vice-Chancellor asked to appear before NCBC on June 4

Many backward class leaders alleged that reservation for backward classes in the university was not in line with the several rules.

Published: 31st May 2019 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Nalsar university VC Faizan Mustafa speaking at an event

Nalsar university VC Faizan Mustafa speaking at an event (File photo| Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following resentment expressed by several backward class leaders, including AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan, terming the admission process in NALSAR University of Law as faulty, the National Commission for Backward Classes asked the vice-chancellor of the university to appear before it on June 4.

Member of the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) Achary Tahalloju, in a letter, stated that considering the “seriousness” of the “concerns” raised through representation, the vice-chancellor was asked to appear before the commission with all relevant documents and explain the admission process adopted in the university.

As per arguments and allegations raised, even in the latest submission by Dasoju Sravan, on May 28 it was held that reservation for backward classes was not in line with the several rules.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NALSAR University of Law NALSAR backward class reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp