Preventive system is must to maintain law and order: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar

The top cop presented accolades to 27 sub-inspectors working in the east and south zones for their meritorious service to the public.

Published: 31st May 2019 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar addressing police SIs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar interacted with the police sub-inspectors working in the east and south zones on Thursday and directed them to extend their services by resolving grievances of the common people who visit the police stations.

During the interaction, Anjani Kumar presented accolades to 27 sub-inspectors for their meritorious service to the public. As many as 79 east and south zone SIs attended the meet. Of the 79, as many as 27 SIs were selected for accolades.

During the session, the police commissioner explained on how prevention is always better than cure and noted that to maintain law and order, it is important to have a better preventive system.

As part of creating a more public-friendly face for the force, a few SIs had worked hand-in-hand with the public while installing CCTV cameras at their localities under Nenu Saitam programme. Talking about Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS), the police commissioner said that the disposal of cases also require a lot of work to be done by the investigating officer.

Investigation officers will be assisted by the Investigation Support Center (ISC). constituted by city police.

