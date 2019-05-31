Home Cities Hyderabad

Congress Revanth Reddy offers Rs 50,000 to Hyderabad boy mauled by dogs

The newly-elected Malkajgiri MP visited the young boy to enquire about his health condition.

Published: 31st May 2019 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 12:34 PM

Revanth Reddy

Revanth Reddy (File Photo | R.Satish Babu/ EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two days after an 8-year-old boy was brutally mauled by a pack of stray dogs at Moula Ali Hill in Hyderabad, leaving him severely injured, newly elected Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy visited the young boy to enquire about his health condition.

The boy has been admitted to the Gandhi Hospital’s pediatric surgery ward after he suffered severe injuries on the head, limbs and private parts.The Congress Party MP took stock of the child’s condition and also offered an amount of Rs 50,000 to the child’s family to cover his medical expenses.Meanwhile, the child continued to be under medical observation.

