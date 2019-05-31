Congress Revanth Reddy offers Rs 50,000 to Hyderabad boy mauled by dogs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two days after an 8-year-old boy was brutally mauled by a pack of stray dogs at Moula Ali Hill in Hyderabad, leaving him severely injured, newly elected Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy visited the young boy to enquire about his health condition.

The boy has been admitted to the Gandhi Hospital’s pediatric surgery ward after he suffered severe injuries on the head, limbs and private parts.The Congress Party MP took stock of the child’s condition and also offered an amount of Rs 50,000 to the child’s family to cover his medical expenses.Meanwhile, the child continued to be under medical observation.