TSRTC ire surrounds funeral pyre

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: On Friday, ahead of the funeral procession of TSRTC driver N Babu, who died of a cardiac arrest on Wednesday, his son N Sai Kiran had appealed to the police to let the family keep his mortal remains at the Karimnagar Bus Depot-2 for a while, where the driver had worked for several years. “My father loved his job very much. It was his desire to see his workplace before he left the world for good. He will rest in peace if his desire is fulfilled,” Sai Kiran told the police.

Though the police initially okayed the family’s wish, Sai Kiran’s requests were in vain as they diverted the procession from his house midway and headed towards the cremation ground to avoid tension. In fact, even before the procession, when Babu’s body was kept at his house, a large number of police personnel were deployed at the site to prevent ‘untoward incidents’. They had set up barricades around the house, situated at Arepalli on the outskirts of Karimnagar. That, however, did not stop scores of RTC workers and political party leaders from paying their last respects to the deceased driver.

BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar being arrested by police

in Karimnagar

For the past two days, BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MRPS founder Manda Krishna Madiga and the JAC leaders have been staying beside Babu’s body, continuing their protest against the TRS government. TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar, MLA D Sridhar Babu, MLC T Jeevan Reddy, CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy, CPM State secretary Tamminent Veera Badram and TJS president Kodandaram paid their tributes to Babu.

Meanwhile, RTC workers raised slogans against government and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. TJS president demanded that the government immediately hold discussions with the JAC leaders. A woman conductor alleged that the chief minister was suppressing their voices even as they were conducting the strike in peaceful manner. “KCR neither has any morals nor humanity. His attitude has resulted in the death of 21 RTC workers,” she said.It may be recalled that Babu had died of cardiac arrest during the Saroornagar protest around three days ago.

Last rites amid protests

The last rites of Babu was performed by his family at Arepalli cremation ground on Friday, amid heavy security. Though the body was supposed to be taken to the Karimnagar Bus Depot-2, police diverted the procession. They also prevented the RTC workers and political party leaders from participating in the cremation process. Owing to this, a scuffle broke out between the protestors and the police.

The workers wanted to keep his body at the RTC depot. In protest against the police action, they lit bamboo sticks in front of the police vans. Later, along with leaders from Opposition parties, they marched towards the bus depot. An RTC worker was severely injured in the scuffle.

Bandi ‘assaulted’ by police

In the scuffle that ensued after Babu’s funeral procession was diverted, police allegedly attacked BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and arrested him. He, among others, were taken to the Police Commissioner’s office. BJP activists staged protest against the police and demanded an apology from them. They also tried to barge into the Commissioner’s office on Friday night.

