Store forces customer to pay for carry bag, fined Rs 8,000

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A retail branch of the Aditya Birla Group Limited was asked to pay Rs 8,000 by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum for forcing a customer to pay Rs 9 for a plastic carry bag. The forum further censured the company for harassing customers.

City resident Kolan Srinivas Reddy, in his complaint to the consumer forum, said that he had bought clothes from an Aditya Birla store in the city. The store had charged him `2,172 for the items bought. The price was inclusive of the plastic carry bag, charged at `9. The complainant, who is a law student, sought a refund of `9 for the plastic bag, stating he should not be charged for one. However, he was denied the same. He alleged that the he was forced to pay for it despite vehement objections.

Kolan also told the forum that the Aditya Birla group was also endorsing its brand on the carry bag, for which he was forcefully charged. He claimed that the company was exploiting “gullible customers for its personal gain by selling these carry bags.”

Terming this an undoubted glitch in Aditya Birla’s services, the forum asked the group to refund `9 to the customer, in addition to the compensation.