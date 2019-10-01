Kerala ISRO scientist found murdered in Hyderabad apartment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Suresh Kumar, a 58-year-old photography scientist working in National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was found murdered at his residence at Dharam Karam road under SR Nagar police limits on Tuesday.

The police suspect that some known persons could have killed him in connection with property disputes. The in-charge DCP, West Zone, B Sumati, who visited the scene of crime, said that serious injuries were found on his head. Kumar had gone to Ahmedabad to attend a seminar on September 28. The next day, he returned to the city. “We suspect that on the same day that he returned, he might have been murdered,” Sumati said.

Kumar was a native of Kerala. His wife works with Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) in Chennai. His daughter lives in New Delhi and son in USA. Kumar was residing alone in the city for the past few years.

Even as the incident took place on Sunday, it came to light on Tuesday after neighbours found the body lying in his bedroom in a pool of blood. Police have registered a murder case and shifted body for postmortem.