No takers to maintain GHMC’s gymnasiums 

As no associations have come forward to maintain the fitness centres, the corporation has decided to take up the job

GHMC, Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo |EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
HYDERABAD:  With no Colony Welfare Associations (CWAs) or youth associations coming forward to maintain and operate as many as 135 modern gymnasiums and fitness centres set up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) by spending huge amount of money, almost all these gyms are gathering dust, and the equipment is either getting stolen or damaged by miscreants. The civic body has now decided to take up operation of the facilities through the respective Deputy Municipal  Commissioners (DMCs).  

It has become troublesome for the corporation to find associations to maintain these gymnasiums and fitness centres. Over the past two years, the GHMC established these centres in 135 wards by providing gym/weightlifting equipment for the benefit of the public. As per the terms and conditions laid down by the GHMC, it was decided that the CWAs or youth associations of each ward would operate and maintain them. 

As per the existing guidelines, for maintenance, an MoU was to be entered into by the CWAs or the youth associations by depositing Rs 25,000 as caution deposit to the GHMC. The associations had to collect a monthly membership of Rs 200 per person and remit the amount to the GHMC at the rate of 10 per cent of total income generated every month. 

Of the 135 gyms established by GHMC, only one CWA from Gandhi Nagar ward came forward and entered into an MoU with GHMC and is said to be paying a requisite fee as per the agreement. None of the other CWAs showed any interest to run these. 

With the poor response from the associations, GHMC took a decision to bring these under their administrative control. For membership, those interested can apply online  www.ghmc.gov.in/sports. The same system is being utilised for all other membership bookings of GHMC at sports complexes, playgrounds and swimming pools, GHMC officials said. 

