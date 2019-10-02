Marathi community make Hyderabad one of. their own

Shyam Yadagiri By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Did you know that the Marathi community in Hyderabad had set up one of the first institutions imparting education through mother tongue, way back in 1907? Yes, Vivek Vardhini Educational Society, through its educational institution Vivek Vardhini Pathshala, taught Marathi at Primary level, nearly half a century before such a concept became mainstream. In Hyderabad, Marathis can be seen predominantly in areas such as Shah Ali Banda, Lal Darwaza, Hari Bowli, Hussaini alam, Gowliguda, Sultan Bazar, Nallakunta, Begum Bazar, Barkatpura, Kacheguda, Ramkote, etc.

Festivals

Ganesh Utsav is one of the most important festivals for Maharashtrians. Numerous art and culture events are held in Marathi, in an effort to promote and sustain the language. Tilak Jayanti, Shivaji Jayanti, etc. are also celebrated. During festive occasions, women get decked up in nauvari sari, nath (kashta gol), kamar patta, chudiyan, ambada and jodve. Men traditionally wear dhoti, Nehru shirt along with a white Gandhi cap, which is mandatory at all events.Pandharpur Vithoba and Tuljapur Bhavani are the important deities worshipped by Maharashtrians. They also observe sacred days such as Ekadashi, Dwadashi, etc.

Theatre

In theatre since his childhood, eminent artiste Prof Bhasker Shewalkar is currently the curator of Theatre at Lamakaan. Earlier, he was heading the Department of Theatre Arts at University of Hyderabad. He has curated plays in Telugu, Urdu, Kannada, Gujarati, Hindi, and English languages, apart from Marathi. In 1973, he translated Samuel Beckett’s ‘Waiting for Godot’ play into Marathi, for which he had received many awards. Such is his repute that a PhD was awarded to a student, Pocham Madhu, of Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University in 2018 based on research of his works, with a thesis titled, ‘Bhasker Shewalkar nataka prasthanam – samagra adhyayanam’! Social plays such as ‘Main Nathuram Godse Bol Raha Hoon’, ‘Gandhi aur Ambedkar’, etc. are regularly showcased in the city.

On his penchant for theatre, Prof Shewalkar says, “Over all these years, I have done theatre for a purpose. Illiteracy and caste differences must be removed from society. I used to conduct plays in remote villages, and explained to people on the importance of education. In a way, I am addicted to theatre.”

Bhagini Mandal (an all-women group) conducts cultural programmes, plays and other activities especially related to women.“Organisations such as Kalaabhishek, Vimal Natya Samaj hold plays in Marathi at various places such as Ravindra Bharathi, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, etc. at regular intervals, while Marathi Granth Sangrahalay in Koti has a stage and a hall with a seating capacity of more than one hundred,” he informs.

Cuisine

Puran Poli along with generous serving of ghee is a renowned Marathi dish. Jowar ki roti, bajre ki roti, ambade ki bhaji, kanda bhakri, lahsun ki chutney, kala masala, misal, pohe, modak, anarse, lal rassa, pandhra rassa are some of their delicacies. On the whole, they prefer eating more rotis and less rice. Maharashtrian food festivals are also organised regularly throughout the year.

Literature

Debates, songs, dances, plays, essay writing, story writing and many other competitions are held frequently at the various associations in the city. Founded in 1955, Panchadhaara is a quarterly magazine that features some of the best works of other languages in Marathi, including the works of Chalam, Narla Venkateswara Rao, among many other noted writers.“The intention behind this is that Marathis must know other cultures as well, and not have the ‘frogs in a well’ mentality”, shares Prof Shewalkar. Renowned libraries include the 88-year-old Marathi Granth Sangrahalay in Koti, which has an estimated 40,000 books, Shankar Vachanalaya in Shah Ali Banda, among others. From September 28 to 30, a Marathi story reading and storytelling competition was held for kids at Marathi Granth Sangrahalay. Nearly a hundred enthusiasts took part in the event.

Marriages

There is a marriage bureau exclusively for Marathis at Maharashtra Mandal in Ramkote. “Most Maharashtrians are open-minded and embrace modernity. They don’t object to inter-caste marriages. We only want to see our kids be happy in their lives,” adds Prof Shewalkar.On English becoming the medium of instruction everywhere across the country, Prof Shewalkar cautions, “We emphasise on speaking Marathi because the language is in danger of becoming extinct. Even in remote villages of Maharashtra, English medium schools are getting set up. That’s why we stress on promoting the language,” and signs off.

A few associations

Vivek Vardhini Educational Society

Maharashtra Mandal

Bhagini Mandal

Marathi Sahitya Parishad

Marathi Maha Vidyalaya