Biker locks helmet on bike, dies in road accident

Had 30-year old P Vijay worn a helmet and not left it locked at the back of his Royal Enfield bike, he would still be alive.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Had 30-year old P Vijay worn a helmet and not left it locked at the back of his Royal Enfield bike, he would still be alive.

On September 29, Vijay met with an accident near Kattedan after his bike hit the divider. With the impact of the accident, Vijay fell off his bike and hit his head on the electric pole in middle of the divider. The pillion rider, Anil Kumar also fell off the bike.

Both received severe injuries, Vijay died on the way to the hospital, while Anil is undergoing treatment.
According to officials, though a negligence case has been registered at Mailardevpally police station under 304 A and 337 sections of IPC for negligence and causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others, they say that had a helmet been worn by the duo, the fatality could have been averted.

Speaking to Express, DCP Vijay Kumar, Cyberabad traffic said, “on observation, it was found that the helmet was hung to the bike at the back, instead of being worn by the riders. The chance of the rider dying due to the accident would have been less if he had worn the helmet.”

Meanwhile, officials have now advised all not  to merely keep helmets just fearing law, but for their own safety they should ensure they are of good quality and well buckled up to give maximum safety.”
Vijay Kumar added, “Just having a helmet and keeping it on the oil tank, hanging it on the back or merely wearing it without straps will not help the rider in any way.”

