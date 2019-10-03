Home Cities Hyderabad

Secunderabad, Hyderabad rail stations fall in Swachh ranking

The railway stations in Telangana, coming under the South Central Railways saw a dramatic fall in their ranking under the non-suburban station category which includes a total of 611 railway stations.

Swachh Bharat

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Ministry of Railways released their report on ‘Swachh Rail, Swachh Bharat Rankings’ on Wednesday as part of the nationwide Swachh Bharat campaign.

The railway stations in Telangana, coming under the South Central Railways saw a dramatic fall in their ranking under the non-suburban station category which includes a total of 611 railway stations.

The best score was fetched by Hyderabad Deccan or Nampally Railway station which was ranked 17th. It’s ranking fell from eighth position in 2018.

The Secunderabad Railway Station, shockingly, fell from sixth last year to 42nd position this year.

In fact, South Central Railways’ overall cleanliness rankings also fell from second to as low as fourth among all 16 zones.

These rankings look into a slew of parameters and grade the station out of 1,000 marks.

Jaipur stood first with 931 marks, Hyderabad scored 890 while Secunderabad scored 858.

The scores were compiled by Quality Control India by conducting extensive meetings with stakeholders, doing personal checks, interviews with station managers and taking citizen feedback.

For personal checks, they observed cleanliness, littering in areas, sanitation and green practices in the station, and checked parking area, waiting rooms, main entry and platforms.

These were categorized under — Process Evaluation Score, Direct Observation Score and Citizen Feedback Score.

Hyderabad scored low on all three parameters ­— 279.83, 293.58, 317.22 respectively. Secunderabad scored 266.40, 300.14 and 292.22 respectively.

SCR officials were unavailable for comment.

Another set of marks were given for Green Railway Station Scoring. Here, Secunderabad scored 72.53 out of 100 and Hyderabad scored 64.9.

