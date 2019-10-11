‘Alai Balai’ event celebrated in Hyderabad with much fervour and fanfare

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Various folklore and tribal artists from across the State, with their traditional song and dance performances, created a typical rural Telangana ambience at the sprawling Jal Vihar on Necklace Road as the annual ‘Alai Balai’ was celebrated amidst much fervour and fanfare, here on Thursday.

The cultural event, which the people of the region celebrate during the Dasara festivities, was organised by Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya’s daughter Vijayalaxmi and was attended by several dignitaries, including Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

All those who attended the event were spellbound by the performances of the artists. The performances included dances by both colourfully-attired Banjara women and tribals sporting wild buffalo horns as well as “Gangireddulavaru” with their well-trained bulls.

Besides the performances by the artists, the traditional Telangana dishes served at the event too was a big hit with the guests. Food of different variety was served at the event. Among the dignitaries who attended the event included Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, Legislative Council chairperson Gutta Sukender Reddy, Governor husband Dr P Soundararajan, among others.