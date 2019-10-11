Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad cop thrashes youth black and blue for ‘throwing gulal at him’

IN an incident of police high-handedness, the sub-inspector (SI) of Atmakur police station in Yadadri district allegedly assaulted a youngster during a Durga idol procession on Wednesday. 

Published: 11th October 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an incident of police high-handedness, the sub-inspector (SI) of Atmakur police station in Yadadri district allegedly assaulted a youngster during a Durga idol procession on Wednesday. 

As the youngsters were throwing gulal (colour powder) at each other, some of it ended up falling on the SI. Irked by this, the SI and his colleagues, who were posted at the village for bandobust, unleashed violence on the group. In addition to abusing the youngsters, they also allegedly dragged a youth’s mother through the ground, when she tried to rescue her son. The Rachakonda commissioner of police (CP) has ordered an inquiry into the incident. Atmakur SI K Yadagiri, a few constables and other armed personnel were supervising the bandobust.

According to police officials, as the group was taking out the procession, they were asked to speed up so as to make way for another procession coming on the same route. But the youngsters, who were allegedly in an inebriated condition, threw gulal at the police personnel and started abusing them. One police constable named Vishwaroopa Chary, who is also posted at the Atmakur police station, was injured amid the scuffle.

“When the cops tried to catch one of the youngsters, he ran to an adjacent lane, where he fell down and suffered injuries. But the villagers have now submitted a complaint against the police personnel, alleging that they have assaulted them. These allegations are being inquired into,” said the police officials.

However, locals from Pallerla village, who were taking out the procession, say a different story. According to them, the colours fell on the SI by accident, which angered the official. The cop then caught hold of the youth Srikanth who threw the gulal, and allegedly slapped him. Though a shocked Ravinder tried to escape, the constables and armed personnel chased him and rounded him at an adjacent lane and pounced on him. “They beat him with lathis and kicked him with their boots. Even as he was crying for help, they continued their brutality,” said Ravinder’s mother Yashoda. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Atmakur police station Yadadri district Durga idol procession Atmakur SI K Yadagiri Rachakonda commissioner of police
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp