Trifurcation may leave TSRTC with just 20000 jobs

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The recent developments in the TSRTC has left as many as 50,000 employees in the lurch. In addition to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to sack them — or as the government puts it, their ‘self-dismissal’ — they are worried about the impact of the trifurcation of the corporation on their jobs, and in turn, their future.

Highly-placed sources within the RTC revealed that after the trifurcation, only around 20,000 jobs will remain in the corporation. The total number of posts in the corporation will thus fall from 50,000 to 20,000 (approximately) as the trifurcation plan pegs the number of RTC buses at 5,200, private hire buses (PHB) at 3,100 and private buses at 2,100, on a 50-30-20 sharing-basis. In other words, the RTC would only have 5,200 buses of its own.

“The RTC has been given about 50 per cent of the existing fleet for its operations. So, the new notification will only be issued for 20,000 job positions to manage these 5,200 buses,” said a senior official, on the condition of anonymity. He further said that the new employment notification, to be out in a few days, will cater to cleaners, apprentice, conductors, drivers and admin-level staff.

This decision, many say, means that at least half the striking employees may never retain their jobs even if they win legally.

“One can’t speculate how many employees will be retained. But one thing is for sure. If the RTC takes in new employees and the existing RTC employees win their jobs back at court eventually, then a complicated legal melee will be upon the corporation as the new employees may also take the matter to the court,” said Professor K Nageshwar, former MLC and political analyst.

RTC JAC leaders were of a similar opinion. “We will challenge these trifurcation decisions in court as privatising is not in favour of the public service offered by the RTC. They have to increase the number of buses across the State, by adding 2,000 more on roads, “ added Thomas Reddy, TSRTC JAC leader.

Meanwhile, for the 3,100 odd CPHBs, the drivers will be appointed privately, while conductors and other required staff will be supplied by the RTC. As for private buses, RTC will only provide route related info.