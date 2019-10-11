Home Cities Hyderabad

Virasam member held for alleged links with Maoists

According to police, a few days ago Mahbubnagar police arrested two persons Balram and Naganna for alleged links with Maoist party leaders.

Published: 11th October 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the Nallakunta police registered cases against Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV) president Maddileti for his alleged nexus with banned Maoist party leaders,  Mahbubnagar police with the help of Osmania University police arrested one K Jagan, a member of Virasam at Tarnaka here on Thursday.

According to police, a few days ago Mahbubnagar police arrested two persons Balram and Naganna for alleged links with Maoist party leaders.  Balram and Naganna allegedly confessed that Jagan, who was living in Hyderabad, also had connections with Maoists.  

Based on the information, a team of police from Mahbubnagar arrived in the city and conducted raids on Jagan’s residence at Tarnaka and allegedly found some Maoist literature and other incriminatory material. 
Police arrested Jagan and shifted to Mahbubnagar for further investigation.

