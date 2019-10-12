Osmania General Hospital doctors meet Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, seek new hospital building  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The newly-appointed Governor of Telangana Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan became the rallying point for doctors from the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) on Friday, as the OGH unit of Telangana Government Doctors Association met submitted a list of 14 long-pending demands to the Governor.

Ten of these demands are to be resolved through the office of the Director of Medical Education, while the four others are to be met through the office of the Director of Public Health.

The demands made by the doctors included new buildings for the OGH, immediate implementation of Career Advancement Scheme, peripheral medical college allowance at 40 per cent of the basic among others.