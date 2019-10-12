Home Cities Hyderabad

Protesting TSRTC workers trying to enlist support from other employee unions

Most employee unions have said that they would lend their support if the government goes on to sack all the 50,000 protesting RTC employees.

Published: 12th October 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC employees

TSRTC employees continue their strike (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Efforts to enlist the support of other employee unions are on by the TSRTC employees’ unions. While except the PRTU and TRCTA, no other union has come out to express solidarity with the TSRTC unions, the protesting workers remain steady in their efforts.

Most employee unions have said that they would lend their support if the government goes on to sack all the 50,000 protesting RTC employees. The leaders of some associations said that they were not yet approached by the agitating RTC employees and that if they did, executive committee meetings would be held to take a call on whether to support the cause or not.

“The government cannot dismiss them for going on strike. They have a constitutional right to form unions and organise protests,” said Anji Reddy, Telangana Progressive Recognised Teachers’ Union (PRTU) president.

Agreeing to the same, Telangana Retired College Teachers’ Association (TRCTA) president A Pullaiah said, “When we were in service, we staged plenty of strikes but were never removed from service. At least some of their demands should be addressed if not all.”

On the condition of anonymity, an office-bearer of the Revenue employees union said, “Telangana became a state because of the struggle carried out by employee unions across the region. We must not forget Sakala Janula Samme.”

A delegation of TSRTC JAC Friday met several leaders of political parties and sought support for their agitation, alongside former chairman of Telangana Joint Action Committee Prof Kodandaram.
The JAC leaders met Telangana BJP president K Laxman, TDP politburo member Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy, and Congress MLA D Sridhar Babu and MP Revanth Reddy in their offices and residences.

RTC bus runs amok,4 injured, 1 critical
Khammam: At least four persons were injured, one of which is in critical condition, after the brakes of an RTC bus coming from Illandu hit failed and it crashed into two cars, one auto and a bike. The injured were shifted to Kothagudem area hospital

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TSRTC employees’ union PRTU TRCTA Telangana Progressive Recognised Teachers’ Union TSRTC employees Telangana Retired College Teachers’ Association
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp