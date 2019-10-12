Home Cities Hyderabad

Sudden downpour leaves Hyderabad in knee-deep water

Rains will continue to lash the city for the coming few days, as the monsoon is normal in the State.

Heavy rains lead to waterlogging at Suchithra Circle near Medchal on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Many low-lying areas and roads in the city were inundated on Friday, thanks to the sudden heavy downpour. In some places where the intensity of rains was the highest, especially in the Secunderabad area, the rainwater stagnated in colony streets was knee-deep.

An astonishing 106-mm rainfall was recorded in a span of just a couple of hours at Alwal. In Patigadda, it was 65.8 mm, while it was 49 mm at Monda market. Many people from the city posted pictures and videos of waterlogged streets and houses on Twitter, calling upon the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to take action.

Traffic was thrown out of gear at many places. The traffic police reported slow movement of traffic at various areas — including Karbala Maidan, Ranigunj, Rocha Bazar, Paradise Junction, Begumpet Flyover, HPS, Chikoti Garden, Prakash Nagar, Rasoolpura, Rethibowli, Mehdipatnam, Rythu Bazar and SD Eye Hospital.

Rains will continue to lash the city for the coming few days, as the monsoon is normal in the State. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast that light to moderate rains or thundershowers will occur at a few places across the State.

Comments

