TSRTC to begin hiring new staff soon?

V Nilesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With nearly 50,000 Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees facing termination and the state government looking to hire new staff for the ailing corporation, many people across the state seem to be eagerly waiting for the recruitments to begin.

If sources are to believed, the TSRTC is expected to put out the recruitment notification in the next couple of days. Various job portals have already started advertising regarding the same, while asking the interested candidates to keep an eye on their websites for the notification.

As per sources in the TSRTC, the state government is expected to release notifications for 24,000 jobs in the TSRTC, of which 19,000 will be for the posts of driver and conductor. The TSRTC has already finished drawing up advertisements for job notification along with setting the last of application for the jobs. It is now waiting for the state government’s approval. The recruitment is also expected to be conducted for posts which were earlier filled with senior officials, following their promotion.

It may be noted that unemployment has been a key issue in the state and since 2014 the youth has asked the government to open up vacancies in its departments.

55% buses operated Friday

Meanwhile, the state government continues to provide bus transportation services to people across the state. On Friday, 5,788 buses were operational, 55 per cent of the total 10,460 buses in RTC’s fleet. To avoid a hassle in booking tickets for the passengers, the state government also decided to appoint computer operators for each depot in every district.

6 RTC workers held for lobbing stones at the bus

Hyderabad: Langerhouz police Friday arrested six TSRTC employees for allegedly lobbing stones at an RTC bus. Irate over plying of buses despite the strike, Raghunath Jharkahand, Chennu Sudhakar, Mohd Alauddin, Amjad Khan, Mahboob Mohd Khan and Abdul Hameed detained the bus and pelted stones to damage the vehicle