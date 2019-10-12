Home Cities Hyderabad

TSRTC to begin hiring new staff soon?

Sources say the corporation is expected to put out job notifications in next couple of days

Published: 12th October 2019 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC employees protest outside JBS bus depot in Hyderabad on Friday | S Senbagapandiyan

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With nearly 50,000 Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees facing termination and the state government looking to hire new staff for the ailing corporation, many people across the state seem to be eagerly waiting for the recruitments to begin.

If sources are to believed, the TSRTC is expected to put out the recruitment notification in the next couple of days. Various job portals have already started advertising regarding the same, while asking the interested candidates to keep an eye on their websites for the notification.  

As per sources in the TSRTC, the state government is expected to release notifications for 24,000 jobs in the TSRTC, of which 19,000 will be for the posts of driver and conductor. The TSRTC has already finished drawing up advertisements for job notification along with setting the last of application for the jobs. It is now waiting for the state government’s approval. The recruitment is also expected to be conducted for posts which were earlier filled with senior officials, following their promotion.
It may be noted that unemployment has been a key issue in the state and since 2014 the youth has asked the government to open up vacancies in its departments.

55% buses operated Friday

Meanwhile, the state government continues to provide bus transportation services to people across the state. On Friday, 5,788 buses were operational, 55 per cent of the total 10,460 buses in RTC’s fleet. To avoid a hassle in booking tickets for the passengers, the state government also decided to appoint computer operators for each depot in every district.

6 RTC workers held for lobbing stones at the bus
Hyderabad: Langerhouz police Friday arrested six TSRTC employees for allegedly lobbing stones at an RTC bus. Irate over plying of buses despite the strike, Raghunath Jharkahand, Chennu Sudhakar, Mohd Alauddin, Amjad Khan, Mahboob Mohd Khan and Abdul Hameed detained the bus and pelted stones to damage the vehicle

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana State Road Transport Corporation TSRTC employees TSRTC strike tsrtc employees union
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp