Telangana to define protocol for use of Blockchain District

On the occasion, the IT and Industries Principal Secretary said that the State government aims for the Blockchain District to be among the top ten leading blockchain ecosystems in the world.

Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan at the website and logo launch of Blockchain District at ISB Hyderabad on Saturday.

Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan at the website and logo launch of Blockchain District at ISB Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

HYDERABAD: Months after the State government announced its draft policy for the Telangana Blockchain District, the administration on Saturday said that it would soon be laying down the protocols and guidelines for using its facilities.

Speaking at the partnerships and website launch of the Telangana Blockchain District Saturday, IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said, “Today, you heard multiple announcements in the blockchain ecosystem. We will be very shortly announcing guidelines on how to make use of these facilities and the physical space.” 

As of now, Mahindra Tech, ISB Hyderabad, IIIT-Hyderabad’s Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE), and MLR Institute of Technology have agreed to provide the State government seats for its Blockchain District. 

“The protocols will be on how to select eligible companies and startups for the Blockchain District and to assess who will benefit in what way. Certain blockchain communities are already doing capacity-building work. We will see how we can strengthen it, instead of duplicating their work,” he said.

In May this year, the State government had announced its draft Blockchain District policy, wherein it offered several sops to blockchain companies, including provision of land at subsidised rates to companies if they wanted to set up shop in city. 

