A day of all things Korean

Korean Culture Day is celebrated periodically to enhance the intercultural communication aspects of student and employee learners.

Korean Culture Day celebrated in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An electric atmosphere prevailed at Ravindra Bharathi on October 12, during the celebration of ‘Korean Culture Day 2019’ event.

The participants were made to experience traditional dance and musical performances, martial arts, traditional games and traditional Korean food-making. Modern K-Pop competitions were also held.

The importance of learning various international languages including Japanese was elaborated.

Honorary Consulate General in Hyderabad by Republic of Korea Suresh Chukkapalli encouraged the volunteers and said that students can approach the Korean consulate to know about detailed schemes of study at top universities of South Korea.

As language skills may not be the only requirement to communicate with a foreign cultural system, the Korean cultural academy in Hyderabad not only imparts language classes of different levels, but also makes the learners (through experiential learning) to understand that different cultures have different standards and thought patterns.

‘Good education must for growth’

To provide a space for public intellectuals to interact with the young minds, Gitam Deemed-to-be University, Hyderabad organised ‘Gitam Conclave-2019’ at its campus on October 14.

The conclave featured representatives from various sectors. Global Medical Education chairman Dr KS Ratnakar inaugurated the conclave in the presence of Gitam president M Sri Bharat and Pro V-C Prof N Siva Prasad. Dr. Ratnakar stressed on the importance of education in the meet.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp