Can detox diets really flush out toxins from body?

Detox diets have become a benchmark for many health enthusiasts.

Published: 17th October 2019 02:42 AM

By Mukta Patil
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Detox diets have become a benchmark for many health enthusiasts. Detoxifying the body of harmful toxin waste is a detox. But has anyone ever paused to think if detox is actually possible?
Over the years, we have been led to believe that a detox diet is the key solution to resurrecting one’s health after choosing poor unhealthy lifestyles. The popular detox diet suggests eating an extremely low calorie diet full of raw fruits and vegetables in different forms. It is believed that this will lead to the cleansing up of the body of its accumulated fat and toxins.
But how does eating raw foods undo the ingesting of high calorie foods? Raw foods do not burn the already stored energy in the body. 
How are toxins produced?
Consumption of any food releases a variety of digestive juices. This food is broken down to simple absorbable form. This process is called metabolism. By-products are released as a result of metabolism. These by products are called the free radicals which are toxins. The higher the free radicals, the more toxic the body is.

Does a detox really happen?
Metabolism and the release of free radicals is a continuous process. No matter what you eat or how much you eat, metabolisation will occur. Even on a starvation mode, the body will metabolise stored energy for its survival there by releasing the free radicals. Hence it is very evident that a human body cannot undergo complete detoxification at any given stage.

Factors contributing to higher concentration of free radicals:
lPoor eating habits.
lPoor lifestyle choices.
lSedentary way of lifestyle.
lPoor hydration.
lSmoking and drinking alcohol

How to keep free radicals in check

lEat anti-oxidant rich food
lEat a diet rich in vitamin C.
lYellow and orange fruits and vegetables are considered to be rich sources of anti-oxidants.
lConsume herbal and green teas
lDrink lots of water.
lFollow consistent schedule of eating and sleeping
lInclude probiotics to maintain healthy stomach ph.

Points to note
lDetox is a diet which helps to keep free radicals in check.
lEating a diet of highly-processed food cannot be undone.
lDetox is not a permanent solution to weight loss.
lSticking only to fruits during the detox phase can result in fatigue 


(The writer is a dietitian, and writes at eatrrite.com)

