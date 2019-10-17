Telangana High Court seeks explanation for unpaid salaries to TSRTC workers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the state government and TSRTC management to respond to the petition seeking payment of salaries to over 49,000 employees, who went on strike on October 5, for the month of September this year.

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili was dealing with the petition filed by Telangana Jathiya Mazdoor Union, represented by its general secretary K Hanumanthu, challenging the decision of the authorities of state road transport corporation (TSRTC) in non-payment of salaries to the 49,190 employees, which included bus drivers, conductors, mechanics and other workers of the corporation for September.

Petitioner’s counsel Chikkudu Prabhakar told the court that thousands of employees of TSRTC were forced to suffer during Dasara festival due to non-payment of salaries by the corporation. Though the salaries have to be paid on the first day of each month, these employees have not been paid till date. The action of the management amounts to a violation of Articles 14, 19, 21, 23 and 300-A of the Constitution of India. The counsel also noted that at least seven RTC employees have attempted suicide due to financial problems, resulting in two deaths. Citing various court judgments, he urged the court to direct the state government and RTC management to pay the salaries in the next two days.

When the judge sought a response from the state and RTC, the standing counsel for RTC told the court there was a scarcity of staff to even prepare salary bills as the employees went on a strike on October 5. He urged the court to grant them some time to get instructions on the issue from the authorities concerned.

Considering the plea of the standing counsel, the judge posted the matter to Monday, October 21, to hear the submissions of the RTC management.