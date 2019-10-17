Home Cities Hyderabad

Tonsured heads, mock funerals mark protests on Day 12 of TSRTC strike

Hundreds of workers gathered outside the Musheerabad depot and shaved their heads to mourn the sorry state of affairs they had been pushed into. 

Published: 17th October 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Protesting employees get their heads shaved outside the Musheerabad RTC depot in Hyderabad on Wednesday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With three days to go for the state-wide bandh announced by the TSRTC’s striking employees, protests gathered steam across Hyderabad on Wednesday. The brewing anger among the RTC employees, after the government responded to their strike with non-payment of salaries and verbal dismissal, spilled onto the streets. 

Hundreds of workers gathered outside the Musheerabad depot and shaved their heads to mourn the sorry state of affairs they had been pushed into. 

Similar protests were held at the Osmania University where students from all parties came down and took out a funeral rally, Shava Yatra, as a form of protest. They carried and effigy of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on their shoulders while raising slogans and funeral cries. The effigy was eventually burnt in protest against the CM’s hardstand against the striking TSRTC employees.

“The CM has failed to fulfil the election promises he made to his supporters. We stand in solidarity with the RTC workers who fought for Telangana,” said a protesting student.

Meanwhile, protests took a violent turn in Dilsukhnagar after the protesting employees were rounded up by the police and detained for over an hour for their attempts to burn the CM’s effigy.
Similarly, in Kukatpally, Miyapur and HCU depots as well, employees flocked the depots and blocked the roads leading up to them. 

“We are open to talks with the government. However they have not yet approached us, neither the corporation nor the government. The protests will continue and will aggravate from here until the bandh on October 19,” said Raji Reddy, co-convenor of TSRTC employees’ Joint Action Committee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TSRTC strike tsrtc employees union TSRTC employee state-wide bandh Musheerabad depot CM KCR Osmania University
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp