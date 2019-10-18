CM KCR’s visit to Huzurnagar called off

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The rain gods dampened the spirits of the TRS cadre and public in Huzurnagar on Thursday, as Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao cancelled his tour due to heavy rains and thunderstorms. The public returned to their native places with disappointment, as they could not here Rao’s speech.

However, the local TRS leaders felt that rain was a good omen for the party and it would win in the byelections to be held on October 21.

Owing to heavy rainfall, Rao’s election meeting that was scheduled in Huzurnagar Assembly segment on Thursday was cancelled. As suggested by the Aviation Department, the scheduled meeting stood cancelled, according to a release from the Chief Minister’s Office. The aviation department did not give clearance to KCR’s visit to Huzurnagar by helicopter.

The campaign for Huzurnagar by-election will come to an end on Saturday at 5 pm. The Suryapet district TRS leaders made all arrangements for the election meeting to be addressed by the Chief Minister. A large number of people were mobilised for the meeting. But, they left the public meeting venue suddenly due to sudden and heavy rain.

“Weather is bad at Huzurnagar because of the cloudburst, squally weather and strong wind buildup en route from Hyderabad to Huzurnagar. All these conditions result in reduced flight visibility, low clouds, thunder, lightning, strong vertical currents, heavy rain conditions and strong gusty winds which are detrimental to flight safety. These weather conditions are seen en route from Hyderabad to Huzurnagar and over Huzurnagar and its adjoining areas,” said VN Bharat Reddy, director of Aviation Academy of Telangana.

“In view of the safety of Chief Minister and other passengers on board helicopter, the Aviation Academy requested the Chief Minister to call off the programme,” Bharat Reddy said in a press release.

The by-election for Huzurnagar Assembly segment was necessitated by the resignation of PCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy as an MLA, following his election to Lok Sabha from Nalgonda. Uttam Kumar Reddy’s wife Padmavathi is contesting on Congress ticket, while the ruling TRS renominated an NRI S Saidi Reddy.