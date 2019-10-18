Home Cities Hyderabad

Ola and Uber employees to join TSRTC bandh

TS Taxi & Drivers JAC announces 6 demands of its own to regularise ‘cab aggregator market’

Published: 18th October 2019 07:49 AM

TSRTC workers sitting on strike (Photo |EPS)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In support of the bandh call given by the TSRTC employees on October 19, over 50,000 Ola and Uber cab drivers have decided to go on an indefinite strike from the said date. This would mean a virtual shutdown of transportation in Hyderabad, as ever since the TSRTC strike, denizens have been heavily dependent on cabs for travel.

The decision was taken by the Telangana State Taxi & Drivers Joint Action Committee. They have also announced six demands of their own, in a bid to regularise the ‘cab aggregator market’. 

The demands include a basic minimum wage of Rs 22 /km as against the present Rs 12 per km. They also want the government to ensure that they are offered better working conditions by their employers Ola and Uber. They have demanded that a compulsory KYC process be initiated to ensure the safety of drivers.

“Our strike will be against the Ola and Uber aggregators who have not been providing us with proper working conditions. Our wages are below Rs 22 -- the bare minimum. We want the government to ensure that Ola and Uber do not exploit drivers any longer,” said Shaikh Salauddin, the chairman of the JAC.
They have also asked for a board for the welfare of taxi and cab drivers, ensuring their job security in the aggregator market.

A crippling move

The strike would cripple Hyderabad as denizens are heavily dependent on cabs for their daily commute. The cabbies’ association has, however, agreed to call off strike provided that Ola, Uber and/or State government authorities speak to them. The announcement came on Day-13 of the RTC strike, further aggravating the protest. RTC employees took out bike rallies, blocked depots and staged dharnas as the government continued its refusal to negotiate with them

Dhoom Dham, bike rallies in K’nagar

Karimnagar: Appealing to the working class to join their bandh against the government on October 19, the RTC workers said that they would continue the strike until they get justice, even if it meant sacrifices. The striking employees took out bike rallies and organised ‘Dhoom Dham’ at depots and bus station. They said they would not back out of the strike until KCR paid for hurting their sentiments

AITUC to protest in Delhi tomorrow

Hyderabad: AITUC would stage a protest in front of Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi in support of striking RTC workers on Saturday.  The RTC JAC has given a call for state bandh on that day to protest against the dismissal of over 48,000 RTC workers.  A decision to this affect was taken at a meeting of AITUC on Thursday. The meeting expressed displeasure over the government not holding talks with the RTC workers

