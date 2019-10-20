Home Cities Hyderabad

Displeased opposition leaders want CM KCR thrown out

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (File Photo |EPS)

HYDERABAD: The opposition parties expressed their displeasure over Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao not taking steps to hold talks with striking RTC employees’ unions, despite the High Court’s directions to the government and the TSRTC management to do so. 

The parties extended their support to the state bandh called by TSRTC JAC, against the dismissal of over 48,000 workers, on Saturday. The opposition leaders also stated that not following the High Court’s directions amounted to contempt of court and that there was a need to take action against the State government.

Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) chief M Kodandaram stated that since the chief minister was not listening to even the courts, there was a need to launch a people’s movement to throw him out of power.

Coming down heavily on the CM, the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said, “The fact that CM has been ignoring the court’s advice speaks of his arrogance and sheer lack of respect towards the judiciary. His attitude is not good for the State.” Bhatti also alleged that the CM was dragging the strike in order to hand over the properties of the TSRTC to his people. 

BJP State unit chief K Laxman also alleged that the chief minister was trying to privatise the corporation and warned the latter of its consequences. “His adamant attitude will cost him heavily. His downfall has begun. His action is against the spirit of democracy. BJP will not rest till RTC workers get justice,” he said.

CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy stated that the chief minister’s attitude towards the striking RTC workers could lead to a revolt in the State. “The day is not far when people of the State would revolt against KCR’s dictatorship. He is not respecting the courts. This is very unfortunate,” he said. CPM State secretary Thammineni Veerabhadram also stated that the chief minister was unnecessarily complicating the issue. 

Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member V Hanumanth Rao stated that KCR was digging his own grave by not holding talks with the protesting unions. “The High Court has asked the State government to hold talks multiple times. But the chief minister is not utilising the chance, which is very unfortunate,” Hanumanth Rao stated. 

