Four-month-old child dies in fire at Hyderabad's Shine Children's Hospital

HYDERABAD: A fire broke out in Shine Children's Hospital in LB Nagar, killing one child and injuring four children, in the early hours of Monday.

According to official sources, the fire started following an electric short circuit and flames spread quickly to the entire floor.

In the fourth floor where the fire raged, there were five children in the intensive care unit who were under treatment for various ailments.

On learning about the incident, fire tenders and police rushed to the spot. They had to break open the window panes to reach out to children, they finally managed to rescue four of them even as one child died while being brought out of the hospital. The rescued children have been shifted to another hospital in Uppal.

The parents of the child who died and locals who gathered at the hospital vented out their spleen against the hospital for not having proper fire safety measures in place.