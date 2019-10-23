Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to use geoinformation system

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: SOON, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be relying on geographic information system (GIS) satellite maps to implement an effective property tax collection system in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said.

Decisions like slapping of notices for dumping garbage in open areas, recarpeting damaged roads, filling potholes and geo-fencing of the biometric system were taken during a meeting held by the mayor with the GHMC officials on Tuesday. Mayor said that for clearing garbage and construction debris dumped on roads, additional four tippers and two bobcats were allocated for each circle.