Home Cities Hyderabad

IIT-Hyderabad develops low-power chips for AI devices

The research is based on a vision of developing magnetic chips for ultra-low power portable AI devices and uses the Dipole coupled MQCA-based nanomagnetic computing.

Published: 23rd October 2019 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Software, Computer chip, Processor chip

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heavy computation and power-hungry neural networks are the trademarks of artificially intelligent devices which together make the latter bulky and limit its portability. To address these issues, researchers at Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H) have developed low-power chips which use the least amount of energy without compromising the device’s accuracy.  

Published in the journal, Nanotechnology, the research is based on a vision of developing magnetic chips for ultra-low power portable AI devices and uses the Dipole coupled Magnetic Quantum-dot Cellular automata (MQCA)-based nanomagnetic computing.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Amit Acharyya, associate professor at IIT-H said, “We have modelled, designed and implemented an arithmetic adder and subtractor, the basic building blocks of performing AI computing, using nanomagnets. Our work targets devices which have a significant research investment towards making it low-power without compromising on accuracy. Performing AI computing on edge with approximate nanomagnetic logic deployed on the magnetic ICs is an attempt towards the futuristic computations.” 

Explaining the achievement of the research, PhD scholar Santhosh Sivasubramani said, “Traditionally, electronic phenomena is used for information processing (CMOS) and the magnetic phenomena for data storage (hard disks). But, the traditional CMOS devices consume power supply even to maintain the logic states, thus making it volatile. Intrinsic energy minimisation and non-volatility of nanomagnets aid MQCA-based NML devices helps resolve both issues.” 

We have succeeded in reducing the number of nanomagnets and clock cycles by 50 to 80 per cent with more accuracy in comparison to traditional nanomagnetic logic design, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IIT Hyderabad IIT Hyderabad research IIT Hyderabad chips
India Matters
Chinese fishing nets is one of the attractions listed by Lonely Planet | File picture
Kochi 7th in top 10 cities to visit in 2020: Lonely Planet
(L-R) The logos of Bhart Airtel, Reliance Jio (File Photos | Reuters)
Airtel fastest in downloads, Jio tops 4G availability
Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal (Photo| Twitter/ @PiyushGoyal)
Trains to get WiFi service in next 4 years: Minister
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
UP lawyers teach a lesson to cops flouting traffic norms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kozhukatta food fest
‘Kozhukatta’ indigenous food fest in Kerala attracts huge crowds
Surgeons of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Vepery removed 52 kg of plastic wastes from the stomach of a cow. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
WATCH: Over 50 kilos of plastic and other waste found in cow's body
Gallery
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp