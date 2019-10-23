Home Cities Hyderabad

Man arrested in Hyderabad for swindling Rs 2 crore from 150 bank accounts

The police said that the accused, Srinivasa Rao was wanted for 20 cases registered across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 23rd October 2019 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The city police on Tuesday arrested a 27-year-old man, who allegedly swindled money from as many as 150 bank accounts by obtaining one-time passwords of the users. It is learnt that he had been using online tools to reroute the messages the victims receive on their mobile phones. The accused, a mechanical engineering graduate, had reportedly cheated over 150 victims to the tune of Rs 2 crore.

The police recovered Rs 11.5 lakh in cash, 12 mobile phones and 29 SIM cards, along with other incriminating material, from the possession of the accused. The CCTV footage from the ATMs led to the arrest of the accused.

According to Commissioner of Police (CP) Anjani Kumar, the accused Mareti Srinivasa Rao used to target unemployed youth by advertising for part-time jobs and loans in vernacular newspapers. "When somebody calls him asking for a loan, he informs them that in order to process the loan, the applicant needs to show a minimum bank balance. For example, if they wanted a loan of Rs 1 lakh, they should have at least `10,000 in the bank. He then collects the copies of passbooks, ATM cards and PIN numbers from the callers via WhatsApp, and make them believe that loan application is approved," the CP said.

The Hyderabad police chief further said that the accused used to obtain SIM cards through illegal means for the purpose of committing fraud. He used to transfer money from the victim’s account to Airtel Payment Bank accounts that he created using the credentials of his victims, and later transfer this to various other bank accounts.

The police said that Srinivasa Rao was wanted for 20 cases registered across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad police Hyderabad crime Hyderabad economic offence
India Matters
Chinese fishing nets is one of the attractions listed by Lonely Planet | File picture
Kochi 7th in top 10 cities to visit in 2020: Lonely Planet
(L-R) The logos of Bhart Airtel, Reliance Jio (File Photos | Reuters)
Airtel fastest in downloads, Jio tops 4G availability
Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal (Photo| Twitter/ @PiyushGoyal)
Trains to get WiFi service in next 4 years: Minister
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
UP lawyers teach a lesson to cops flouting traffic norms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kozhukatta food fest
‘Kozhukatta’ indigenous food fest in Kerala attracts huge crowds
Surgeons of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Vepery removed 52 kg of plastic wastes from the stomach of a cow. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
WATCH: Over 50 kilos of plastic and other waste found in cow's body
Gallery
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp