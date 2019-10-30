Home Cities Hyderabad

Official report ‘vague’, High Court seeks verified TSRTC data

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy.

Published: 30th October 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The contents of the principal finance secretary’s report — on budgetary support to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) — are highly misplaced and vague, the Telangana High Court said on Tuesday, adding that jugglery of financial figures was improper, and bureaucrats are too clever in fudging figures. 

The court directed the corporation’s managing director in-charge to appear before it on Friday with authentic and verified information, including the government’s dues to the TSRTC and reimbursement claim amounts.

“When the state government is committed to spend Rs 100 crore for development of a city (Huzurnagar, where a bypoll was held recently) with a population of about 10 lakh, why can’t it allocate Rs 47 crore to fulfil four minimum demands of the striking employees of the state? Is the government interested in the city or the state?” the court asked.

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, also impleaded the Central government in the case to respond on issues pending before it to divide assets and liabilities of the erstwhile APSRTC between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The court had earlier asked advocate general (AG) BS Prasad to inform it by Tuesday if the government was willing to release at least Rs 47 crore. In response, the AG said the state doesn’t owe a single pie to the TSRTC.

The bench pointed out that under budgetary allocation, the principal secretary did not mention the amount allocated for reimbursement. On the one hand, the government claims it has made all arrangements to augment the sufferings of the common man by providing maximum number of buses, but on the other hand, it extended holidays to educational institutions due to the strike, which itself was a contradictory statement, the bench said. 

The court made this observation while hearing a batch of petitions seeking, among other things, a direction to the government to form an independent committee on the TSRTC strike, and to take a decision on the striking employees’ grievances based on the committee’s recommendations. The bench posted the matter to Nov 1 for further hearing. The bench directed the in-charge managing director of TSRTC Sunil Sharma to appear before it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TSRTC elangana State Road Transport Corporation Telangana High Court APSRTC
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp