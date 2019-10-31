Home Cities Hyderabad

Acidity means disease

Consume raw food for one meal and cooked food for the other,” said prominent city nutritionist Sridevi Jasti.

Published: 31st October 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Acidity breeds diseases. So keep you body in alkaline state. Avoid acid-forming foods such as cheese, meat, chicken. Increase your raw food consumption. Ideally, 70% of your nutrients should come from raw foods and the remaining 30 percent from cooked food. This may seem hard but remember that all fruits, vegetable juices, sprouts, soaked seeds and nuts are raw and count towards the 70 percent.

Consume raw food for one meal and cooked food for the other,” said prominent city nutritionist Sridevi Jasti. Three experts Dr. Manjula Anagani; Dr. Renuka Sreedevi Mudambi and  Sridevi Jasti,  spoke on women’s health touching up various topics at an event held by Ficci Ladies Organization FLO on Wednesday to a 60-plus audience.  Her team cooked “Green smoothies” and “Coconut Yogurt” and demonstrated how to have plant based food at home. Dr Renuka Sreedevi  Mudambi while speaking on Sustainable Health, Get Control of your family health told her audience to invest in family time. Do activities together with the family members. Have “Me Time”, invest in “Self Care”. Reevaluate yourself periodically.The last session was addressed by Dr Manjula Anagani.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp