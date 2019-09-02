Foundation laid for Asia’s largest stent unit in Hyderabad

Home Cities Hyderabad

A bhoomi-puja was performed on the sprawling premises of Telangana State Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation Limited. 

Ministers Etela Rajender and Ch Malla Reddy lay the foundation stone for Asia’s largest stent manufacturing unit in Sultanpur on Sunday.

Ministers Etela Rajender and Ch Malla Reddy lay the foundation stone for Asia's largest stent manufacturing unit in Sultanpur on Sunday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ministers Etela Rajender and Ch Malla Reddy laid the foundation stone for Surat-based company Sahajanand Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd’s (SMT) stent manufacturing unit, which is being lauded as Asia’s largest stent manufacturing unit.

A bhoomi-puja was performed on the sprawling premises of Telangana State Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation Limited (TSIIC). 

The company is currently the number-two player in the Indian market for stents. TSIIC has allotted 20 acres of land to Sahajanand -- reportedly, the largest extent of the land allotted to any industry at Medical Devices Park. 

Speaking at the event, Minister of Health Eatela Rajender and Minister of Labour and Employment Ch Malla Reddy said that Hyderabad was inching towards becoming the hub of investments.

“Hyderabad is becoming the dynamic centre for all forms of investment, from IT companies, healthcare to manufacturing units of medical supplies,” they said.

Lauding the city, the CEO of SMT Ganesh Sabat said, “Hyderabad is the perfect amalgamation of entrepreneurial passion the infrastructure required to back it.”

