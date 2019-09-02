Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Sikhs protest over conversion of girl in Pakistan

They demanded that the Pakistan government must facilitate her release. They also appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs to build pressure on Pakistan to take action.

Sikh community protest at Central Gurudwara, Gowliguda on Sunday over a Sikh girl being converted and abducted in Pakistan

Sikh community protest at Central Gurudwara, Gowliguda on Sunday over a Sikh girl being converted and abducted in Pakistan. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Sikhs in Telanagana staged a protest in Hyderabad on Sunday against the Pakistan government’s alleged inaction over the abduction of a Sikh girl, who was forcibly converted and then married to a Muslim man in Lahore a few days ago. 

They said that Pakistan stands exposed as it cannot guarantee the safety and security of the Sikh community on its soil despite Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Imran Khan claims to guarantee rights of all minorities in his country.

When Sikhs worldwide are celebrating the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, Pakistan’s hypocrisy has been exposed. 

The protest demonstration was held at Gowliguda Gurudwara under the aegis of Central Gurudwara Saheb, Gowliguda.

 All the Gurudwara heads of twin cities protested with placards raising slogans against the Pakistan government and demanded justice for the Sikh community in Pakistan.

They called for stringent action against those who abducted Jagjit Kaur, daughter of a priest in Gurudwara Nankana Sahib.

