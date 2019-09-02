Home Cities Hyderabad

Lavanya’s husband used bribe money to invest in business

Based on her statement, the agency did a preliminary probe by tracking his activities.

Published: 02nd September 2019 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The suspended Keshampet tahsildar Lavanya’s husband Nunavath Venkateswara Naik, superintendent of regional director office of municipal administration, who was arrested in a bribery case, it is found has been accepting mamools by getting deposits in his personal bank account and that of his relatives’ accounts.

He then, allegedly used the money to invest in his business.

A day after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested the accused officer Naik and his middleman Kandukuri Prakash, the agency intensified the probe in connection with his alleged corruption activities.

In a preliminary probe, it was revealed that Naik indulged in collecting bribes for doing officials favours. During Lavanya’s questioning after her arrest, she told the agency that her husband was aware of the source of Rs 93 lakh.

Based on her statement, the agency did a preliminary probe by tracking his activities. “Based on his bank statements and details of depositors, the agency concluded that he had collected Rs 2.50 lakh bribe for providing an outsourcing job in his office,” officials said. 

