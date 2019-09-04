Niti Aayog-We Hub  partnership to help women

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s WeHub has been named as one of the regional partners that will work with NITI Aayog’s WEP Women Transforming India Awards 2019. At the WEP 2019 Roadshow on Tuesday, experts discussed the challenges faced by women-led entrepreneurial projects with regard to obtaining funding.

Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan congratulated We Hub for its journey and spoke on how the incubator was different from others in the country.

“T-Hub was started with an aim to mentor and help anyone who came to us with an idea. WE Hub, however, was born with an idea that even if women did not have ideas, we would welcome them to the entrepreneurial environment and offer them a space to work on an idea,” Ranjan said.

Panellists at Tuesday’s session discussed how societal and cultural pressure makes it difficult for women to be a part of the entrepreneur industry.