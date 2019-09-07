Gandhi Hospital forced to open new fever ward

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Owing to the rush of patients due to the outbreak of seasonal fevers, a separate Fever Ward was inaugurated at the Gandhi Hospital by Health Minister Etela Rajender on Friday afternoon.

The excess number of patients with viral fevers or vector-borne diseases will be accommodated in the 40-bedded fever ward. Currently, the general medicine department has a 200-bedded male ward and 80-bedded female ward. However, at least double this number get admitted there, and incidentally, 40 per cent of them suffer from dengue and other seasonal fevers.

Gandhi Hospital has recorded 419 cases from January 1, 2019 to September 4, 2019. In August alone, the hospital has seen over 288 cases of dengue. Etela Rajender at the inauguration maintained that there have been no deaths in any of the government hospitals, including Niloufer, Osmania, Gandhi and Fever hospital. “Only after the ELISA test confirmation can the numbers be declared. Once all the patients who are affected are treated and the situation is stabilised, we can discuss numbers. I am not willing to give any superficial numbers,” he said.

He further stated that in the last couple of months, because of the heavy rains, unhygienic conditions were being maintained in many regions. “This was the reason for the increase in vector-borne diseases. I have spoken to the Director-General of Police to take precautions, by administering fogging and fumigation in police stations to tackle mosquito breeding,” he added.

The minister said that he has directed all government offices to lead by example and take precaution in terms of clearing out stagnant water and checking for larvae production. He also alerted all schools, including private institutions, to do the same.

RIMS records 3 dengue cases in a day

Meanwhile in Adilabad, the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) registered three dengue positive cases on Friday alone. The victims, hailing from Adilabad town, have been identified as Devanna of Ramnagar colony, Arhan of Ravindranagar colony and Azmath of Tatiguda. DMHO T Chandu instructed officials to take steps for setting up medical camps across town.

Plaint against pharmacy for fake message on dengue cure

Dr B Nagendar, superintendent of Osmania Hospital, filed a complaint at the Afzalgunj Police Station on Friday against a pharmacy located outside the hospital premises. It is learnt that the pharmacy’s number accompanied a fake WhatsApp message claiming that a drug to cure dengue was available. Speaking to Express, he said: “These messages spring up every year this time. People should know that there is no specific cure for the disease.” Meanwhile, P Gyanender Reddy, Afzalgunj SHO said: “We are still investigating the matter. The pharmacy in question has also filed a counter complaint, claiming that they get similar calls every year”