Man gives triple talaq to wife over WhatsApp in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time in Telangana after the new law on triple talaq came into force, a 30-year-old principal of a private school was booked for allegedly pronouncing triple talaq on his wife over a WhatsApp call. The woman received the ‘talaq call’ in November 2018, but she approached Banjara Hills police and lodged a complaint with police on Saturday. Based on her complaint, police registered cases on her husband Mohammed Shareef.

According to police, Sumaya Bhanu got married to Shareef in 2017. Disputes cropped between the duo soon after they got married. In fact, she had lodged a complaint with the police after she was allegedly harassed by her husband a few months ago. Shareef allegedly made a WhatsApp call to his wife and said ‘talaq’ in November 2018.