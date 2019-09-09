New Motor Vehicle Act: 235 caught drunk driving over weekend 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Affirming the need for implementation of the new Motor Vehicle Act and its stringent provisions, the Cyberabad Traffic Police, over the weekend, caught over 235 people just for drunk driving. These persons were caught during their patrol on Friday and Saturday and will be tried in court.

Among the areas where most tipplers were caught was Madhapur, where over 31 persons were arrested for drunken driving. In Rajendra Nagar, 30 tipplers were caught over the two days. In the densely populated area of Kukatpally, 29 drunk drivers were nabbed.The issue is of key importance as some of the drunk drivers were caught on strategically important roads like ORR and National highways that witnesses high-paced traffic. Casualties in these areas can multiply rapidly, in the event of an accident.

According to police, these drunk drivers would have their vehicle confiscated and sent to the court where they would be tried. If the new MV Act comes into force, they can be fined a hefty sum of `10,000 along with imprisonment of upto 6 months (for first-time offenders).