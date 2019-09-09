Home Cities Hyderabad

New Motor Vehicle Act: 235 caught drunk driving over weekend 

Among the areas where most tipplers were caught was Madhapur, where over 31 persons were arrested for drunken driving.

Published: 09th September 2019 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Drunk Driving

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Affirming  the need for implementation of the new Motor Vehicle Act and its stringent provisions, the Cyberabad Traffic Police, over the weekend, caught over 235 people just for drunk driving. These persons were caught during their patrol on Friday and Saturday and will be tried in court. 

Among the areas where most tipplers were caught was Madhapur, where over 31 persons were arrested for drunken driving. In Rajendra Nagar, 30 tipplers were caught over the two days. In the densely populated area of Kukatpally, 29 drunk drivers were nabbed.The issue is of key importance as some of the drunk drivers were caught on strategically important roads like ORR and National highways that witnesses high-paced traffic. Casualties in these areas can multiply rapidly, in the event of an accident.

According to police, these drunk drivers would have their vehicle confiscated and sent to the court where they would be tried. If the new MV Act comes into force, they can be fined a hefty sum of `10,000 along with imprisonment of upto 6 months (for first-time offenders). 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Motor Vehicle Act drunk driving Cyberabad Traffic Police
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp