Road paved with pervious concrete

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GHMC launched a project called ‘Pervious Concrete Road Pavement’ on pilot-basis at Katedan Sports Complex near Rajendranagar Circle. The pavement was laid to a length of 20 metres and width of 6 metres.

No Fine Concrete (NFC) or pervious concrete — an innovative, modified form of cement concrete — is a cheap and environment-friendly material that can be used for the construction of several types of structures.

Low loading intensity parking pavements, footpaths and walkways can be built with the same material. Its performance has been found satisfactory by experts.

PCRP can help in improving recharging of rainwater as well. It can become a component of rainwater harvesting schemes propagated on a large scale by the Central Government. The concrete is light grey in colour and absorbs less heat in comparison to the black bituminous concrete.